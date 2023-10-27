How the noble art is helping Bradford City striker Bobby Pointon pack a punch for League Two side

The Bradford City striker is starting to punch his weight at first-team level and has revealed that the noble art has played its part in his development. Earlier in his teens, he boxed for Yorkshire and it has had spin-off effects in terms of his football after deciding to focus on that professionally as opposed to boxing. Pointon said: 'I boxed for five or six years. I got decent, to be fair and started boxing for Yorkshire.

Me and my family saw the differences straightaway in my robustness and confidence. 'My confidence went from zero to 100 when I started boxing. Especially when I started fighting and competing and my confidence went higher. 'I started seeing improvements in my football game as well and the club has seen that as well.' Forward Vadaine Oliver, who underwent knee surgery in the close season, got through his first full training session on Thursday.

Read more:

The Yorkshire Post »

Bradford City's Kevin McDonald admits fans deserve better, after heavy defeat at Milton Keynes DonsCARETAKER-MANAGER Kevin McDonald was keen to accentuate the “positives” – despite seeing his unbeaten run in the Bradford City hotseat come crashing to an end. Read more ⮕

Man City suspend two minors over sick Sir Bobby Charlton chantsManchester City have identified two fans who sang vile chants about the death of Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton. Read more ⮕

Sir Bobby Charlton: Manchester City ban two minors over 'vile' chant about Manchester United legendManchester City have identified and banned two fans for 'vile' chants about the death of Sir Bobby Charlton. Read more ⮕

Man City ban two youngsters over ‘vile’ Sir Bobby Charlton chantsThe Man Utd legend died on Saturday. Read more ⮕

Man City ban two youngsters over ‘vile’ Sir Bobby Charlton chantsThe Man Utd legend died on Saturday. Read more ⮕

Pep Guardiola condemns Manchester City fans who chanted about Sir Bobby CharltonTwo people, both minors, chanted during City’s match against Brighton last weekend, soon after the Manchester United great’s death was announced. Read more ⮕