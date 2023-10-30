How the Dagestan airport riot unfolded as mob stormed terminal and tarmac hunting Jews

Portuguese police apologise to Madeleine McCann's parents 16 years after her disappearanceSunday’s unrest followed several other anti-Israel incidents in recent days in Russia’s North Caucasus region in response toRussian carrier Red Wings departed Tel Aviv airport at just after 3pm on Sunday and later landed on the runway at Makhachkala airport on Sunday evening.

Protesters on the apron area of Makhachkala airport after reports spread a flight was arriving with ‘Israeli refugees’ (Photo: @askrasul/Telegram/AFP via Getty)Members of the crowd trespassed into restricted areas of the airport, which was then closed due to the disruption.Arrivals forced back onto plane as crowd confronts them on tarmacFootage showed airline staff ushering passengers back on to planes as the mob approached the aircraft.

“This is your captain,” one announcement said. “There’s an angry mob outside that doesn’t know where we’ve come from and why . It’s possible we’ll also come under attack.” Law enforcement personnel march past as protesters gather at the airport in Makhachkala (Photo: @askrasul/Telegram/AFP via Getty)The Russian Aviation Authority has closed the airport for all flights until it completes security checks. headtopics.com

‘s office on Sunday night said Israel “expects the Russian law enforcement authorities to protect the safety of all Israeli citizens and Jews wherever they may be and to act resolutely against the rioters and against the wild incitement directed against Jews and Israelis”.

