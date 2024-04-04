How Often Should You Shower? Experts Weigh In

The broadcaster Johnathan Ross recently confessed in an interview that he and his wife, the screenwriter Jane Goldman, shower just once a week, and went on to admit that he often resents the fact he has to shower at all. According to Ross, any more than a weekly wash is a “waste of time”. So are those of us who diligently hop in the shower each morning overdoing it? Let the experts decide.

How often should you shower? Dr Ifeoma Ejikeme, founder of Adonia Medical Clinic, confirms that it is, unfortunately for Mr Ross, important to shower daily. “Showering helps to cleanse the skin by removing dirt, sweat, unwanted bacteria, and other impurities that accumulate on the skin’s surface throughout the day – essential for maintaining skin hygiene and preventing pore congestion that can lead to breakouts and other skin issues,” she says. Dermatologist Dr Anita Sturnham adds: “Cleansing skin removes dirt, sweat and the remnants of skincare product

