How NBA’s new tournament takes inspiration from soccer’s oldest cup competition

The is launching its new In-Season Tournament on the very same night that the world’s oldest knockout cup competition reaches the first-round stage. And it is apt — after all, NBA commissioner Adam Silver has cited soccer as his inspiration for the tournament. “This is a concept that has been rumbling around the league office for about 15 years,” Silver said when he unveiled details of the event. “It’s not a new concept in sports.

After all, the FA Cup has 732 teams, both amateur and professional, entering this season. But by introducing a new trophy for the 30 elite teams to chase, the NBA has, at the very least, brought a welcome fresh element of competition. Even now, just a few weeks into a regular season that will run to 82 games, certain teams will know the biggest prize is not on their radar in 2023-24. But silverware can still be theirs this year, courtesy of this addition to North America’s sporting calendar.

