How much more can one person take?

I know this won't be the best place for this but not really sure where to post. I guess I am just looking for some advice, support, friendship? I don't really know but I feel so lonely even with a house full of children!

Life is difficult for everyone and I understand that more than most but about 10 years ago my health started to decline, I lost a baby traumatically having to have emergency surgery to save my life, this was followed by the loss of a family member who was a hugely important part of my life, then we lost everything in a house fire, having to start from scratch with little help and support.

I am the person that is there for everyone else, the listener, the fixer, the person who makes it better. The supporter, the person people confide in, I am an empath who feels others pain and tries to fix it yet I am on this lonely journey with nobody to turn to or confide in and still I make sure everyone else's needs are met, everyone has what they want and need, their problems are fixed, their life is good and all the messes and fixed by me but.................

You sounds like you could do with a bit of me time too if you can manage that even if it’s once a week for little while, it’s so important to get this for your well being.Gosh you have had a rough ride over the last 10 years - sending gentle hugs your way this afternoon.

It sounds like you carry an awful lot around on your shoulders Luna and it would be good to remember that there is help out there if you can find a way to ask for it. I hope you have some form of support network, even to help with the kids once a week or so, to give you a few hours break? Sending a virtual hug your way though Luna and be kind to yourself xxIn 2012 things started going downhill for me, then 2018 it got a little worse, 2021 a little more worse, 2022 it hit a peak. What you say in your post, roll up the sleeves just get on with it, the fixer, the empath, the person everyone comes too... but so alone, & just wondering when will it all end...

