How much could Tyson Fury earn from Francis Ngannou fight?

Tyson Fury is set to bag a huge payday for taking on Francis Ngannou (Picture: Getty Images) It’s not long now until Tyson Fury and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou go head to head in the ring, in a match boxing fans can’t wait to see.. The much-anticipated bout this weekend sees Ngannou make his professional boxing debut, with the fight materialising after Fury failed to agree a undisputed world heavyweight meeting with Oleksandr Usyk.

’ Francis Ngannou will be making his professional boxing debut (Picture: Getty Images) Ngannou is also reported to be bagging a hefty sum for the bout, with Tyson Fury saying he stands to walk away $10m (£8.2m) richer. Speaking ahead of the bout he said: ‘Everyone said he was an idiot for walking away from the UFC and now all of a sudden he’s a genius, isn’t he? ‘Guy’s about to make $10 million. Come on! Egg in their face! Francis is going to make that bag.

