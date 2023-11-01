How Matthew Perry's co-stars really supported him off-screen, Friends creators reveal

Hoda asked Marta how knowledgeable those closest to him were of his journey of addiction and sobriety, and she confirmed that they were "very aware."" talked to him about it, actually right after the reunion,"She was asked whether there was any concern on the set of the reunion about his health, to which she responded: "Yes, I was concerned about him.

"Knowing that he'd been through everything he'd been through, and every time he had surgery they're giving him opioids for pain, and the cycle starts over again. So, yes, I was concerned about what point in the cycle he was in that moment."Who will inherit Matthew Perry's $120 million fortune following his tragic death?

"And you put six actors together on a show, you don't know what the chemistry between them is going to be as people, as actors," he added."And from day one, the six of them, absolutely, you could tell they were going to be a family. And we all were. And in ten years you do go through a lot. headtopics.com

"There's a journey on screen and off screen. And I think when we talk about Matthew, we were all very aware that our priority was supporting him."The statement released by the five stars reads: "We're so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We're more than just castmates, we're family. There's so much to say, but now we're gonna take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.

Marta emotionally revealed towards the end of the interview what she "lost" with the tragic death of the actor, who was 54 when he passed. "I lost a friend, in multiple ways. And what's amazing is the outpouring from the fans who lost a friend of theirs, too. And I hope wherever he is, he feels it."She also spoke about Matthew's hope, shared in one of his final interviews, that'd be remembered for his support of those going through similar struggles – and not just for his

