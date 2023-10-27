How Magical Thinking Gave Guns Their Power

McKevitt is John D. Winters Endowed Professor of History at Louisiana Tech University. He is the author of the recently released book,

t’s hard for Americans in the 21st century to think about their guns as ordinary objects. When nightmarish events like theGun “culture”is our collective, contentious effort to apply meaning to these inanimate things made of wood, plastic, and steel. For some, guns “may be the biggest force for evil in America,” asof the firearms industry. For others, like the National Rifle Association, guns are in fact the best defense against malevolent supernatural forces.

To kill fantastical creatures, you need fantastical weapons. That’s where the gun industry comes in, to provide you with the talisman you need to operate in a world in which evil people possessed by demons walk. Guns are more than just metal and plastic, more than just technology. They protect, defend, secure, preserve, and safeguard. headtopics.com

Gun capitalists of the 19th century first learned to sell the magic of guns to American consumers. Samuel Colt and Oliver Winchester, among others, knew that selling guns meant selling stories about guns and thus imbuing the guns with cultural meaning. “God created men equal. Colonel Colt made them equal,” wentThe innovative gun capitalists of the postwar United States crafted a different narrative.

The story Cummings and the new postwar gun capitalists told—the magic they sold—was of a country without limits when it came to partaking of the world’s bounty of firearms. Interarms’s advertisements, packed with dozens of guns for sale, most of them war surplus imports, spoke of abundance and power: guns from vanquished foes like Germany, Japan, and Italy, and even from new rivals the Soviet Union, could be yours for as little as $10. The gun consumer was a global conqueror. headtopics.com

