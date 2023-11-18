How loud is the London Underground? MailOnline tests five different lines

London Underground Tube can be loud and uncomfortable to bear. MailOnline tested five different lines to see which is the worst.





Read more: DAİLYMAİLUK » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLASGOW_TİMES: Tube driver who led Palestine chant on London Underground train is suspendedTransport for London said the driver had been identified and suspended for appearing to misuse the PA system.

Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »

OBSERVER_OWL: Tube driver who led Palestine chant on London Underground train is suspendedTransport for London said the driver had been identified and suspended for appearing to misuse the PA system.

Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Tube driver who led 'free Palestine' chant on London Underground train suspended, TfL saysFootage posted online by a journalist appeared to show the chant being led over the train's speaker system.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Tube driver who led chant of 'free, free Palestine' on London Underground train is suspended, TFL...BREAKING: A Tube driver who led a chant of 'free, free Palestine' on a London Underground train on Saturday has been suspended pending further investigation into the incident, TfL said.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

İTVLONDON: Tube driver suspended after leading 'free, free Palestine' chant on London Underground trainThe Tube driver has now been identified and suspended according to TFL boss Glynn Barton after a popular chant used at protests was shared on the train.

Source: itvlondon | Read more »

OBSERVER_OWL: Tube driver who led Palestine chant on London Underground train is suspendedTransport for London said the driver had been identified and suspended for appearing to misuse the PA system.

Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »