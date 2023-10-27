How health-care costs stopped rising

For a long time, health care was eating the world. From 1950 to 2009 American spending on hospitals, medics and the like rose from 5% of gdp to 17%. Between the late 1970s and the mid-2010s British public spending on health rose by 4% a year in real terms, much faster than the economy’s growth of 2% a year. From 1980 to 2010 overall French prices rose by 150%; the price of caring for a sick or old person rose by 250%.

In Britain, a study found that staff in the National Health Service (nhs) provided 17% more care pound for pound in 2016 than they did in 2004, compared with productivity growth of 7% in the economy as a whole. All this may have helped keep cost growth under control. Another supply-side factor—technological change—may also play a role. Over the long sweep of history, innovations have tended to raise health-care spending.

