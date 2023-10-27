How Five Nights at Freddy’s Adapts a Beloved Horror Video Game

, in theaters and streaming on Peacock Oct. 27, a newly-hired night security guard at abandoned theme restaurant Freddy Fazbear's Pizza discovers that something nefarious is happening at the old family entertainment center.

The movie has been in the works since 2015 and is based on the first entry in Scott Cawthon's belovedseries of the same name—a franchise that has since expanded to include nine main games, five spin-off games, and a novel trilogy and anthology series. The original point-and-click survival game challenges players to work a night shift at Freddy's as watchman Mike Schmidt (played by Josh Hutcherson in the movie).

“Yes, it’s important to make the movie enjoyable for people unfamiliar with the franchise," he said in the film's production notes."But the reality is that this movie wouldn’t even be getting made if it weren’t for the people who have been there from the beginning. It’s thanks to the fans that I’m here doing this at all, and that the movie got made in the first place."movie, we learn about Mike' has a 's traumatic backstory. headtopics.com

When the movie begins, Mike is in danger of losing custody of Abby after getting fired from his job as a mall security guard for beating up a father he thought was kidnapping a child. Desperate for work so he can prove he's a suitable guardian for Abby, Mike gets a job working the night shift at Freddy's with the help of suspicious career counselor Steve Raglan (Matthew Lillard).

Every night, Mike takes sleeping pills to return to a recurring dream he has of Garrett being kidnapped. He tries to remember something new about that moment that will help him figure out who took his brother. When he starts working at Freddy's, five children suddenly begin appearing in the dream. headtopics.com

The Five Nights at Freddy's movie is being mauled by critics as 'not scary,' 'bloodless,' and 'puzzling'

