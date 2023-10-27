How F1 teams have adapted their cars for Mexico's cooling headache

Located at 2200 metres, the Mexican capital's Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez is notorious for its huge cooling demands to offset the reduced air density. While the temperatures in Mexico hover around 25C, much cooler than the past couple of races, the roughly 20% reduction of air density means there is less air to cool the engine, brakes and other key items on the cars.

Charles Leclerc said on Thursday that Ferrari has 'a very different package' which he expected 'should be better than last year' when the Maranello cars struggled to finish fifth and sixth. 'There will definitely be management in the race whenever you are in traffic,' he said, 'so the race is going to be tricky. But I feel we are much better prepared compared to last year.

