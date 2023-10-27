How does Suella Braverman still have a job as Home Secretary?

How on earth does Suella Braverman still have a job as Home Secretary? The woman has delivered nothing but failure since she took over - appointed by PM Rishi Sunak in October 2022 six days after having been forced to resign as a result of breaching the Ministerial Code under PM Liz Truss. There were no small boat crossings recorded before 2018. Then the UK exited the ‘Dublin Regulation’ returns policy. The small boats began after that. In 2018 there were 299; rising to 45,774 in 2022.

Home Secretary Braverman has completely failed to reverse those trends - quite the contrary. Her draconian legislation, insane Rwanda scheme and death trap Bibby Stockholm have proved breathtakingly ineffective and incompetent. She is now threatening to leave the EU Convention on Human Rights - a cornerstone of freedom post WW2 - and join Belarus and Russia.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman is urged to reveal true cost of housing asylum seekers on Bibby Stockholm barge. Immigration minister Robert Jenrick said that once the Bibby Stockholm barge is operational it will be a 'cheaper form of accommodation' than hotels. He says the government will put the interests of the British taxpayer over illegal migrants.

