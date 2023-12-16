How Clean is Your House? and Other Surreal British TV Shows

Kim Woodburn is pointing at a toilet. “Can you see that?” she quizzes a primary school-aged boy, with the flair of a TV cop slamming down damning evidence in front of a murder suspect. “Is it stale pee pee?” The camera zooms in on a crusty, brown stain.

“Could it be stale pee pee?!” You know how sometimes you need to view things through an outsider’s eyes to see how weird they truly are? I’d kind of blanked out just how unhinged British TV was in the Noughties until I watched Julian Hagins’ reaction to this clip of How Clean is Your House? on TikTok. Then it all came flooding back. An American reality TV story producer, Hagins has been working his way through the UK’s finest Y2K shows for the first time recently (and by “finest” I mean How Clean Is Your House?, Ten Years Younger, Wife Swap and The Secret Life of Five Year Olds), sharing the programmes’ most surreal moments in reaction videos on his channel, nearly always soundtracked by gasping, hysterical laughte





