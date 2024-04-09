How cellular plasticity drives cancer metastasis

Cellular plasticity plays a crucial role in driving cancer metastasis , according to a new study. Researchers have found that cancer cells can undergo a process called epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT), which allows them to acquire the ability to invade and spread to other parts of the body.

Understanding the mechanisms behind cellular plasticity could lead to the development of new therapies to prevent or treat cancer metastasis.

Cellular Plasticity Cancer Metastasis Epithelial-Mesenchymal Transition Cancer Research Cancer Therapies

