How cargo bikes are changing the way people work

One of the more common objections you will hear about efforts to promote active travel or restrict motor traffic, whether through the implementation of low traffic neighbourhoods, or congestion charging schemes or those based on vehicle emissions, is the impact they might have on tradespeople who rely on their vans to get to their jobs, and who cannot be expected to do so by bicycle.

But increasingly, electricians, plumbers, gardeners and others, as well as major businesses are taking to two (or sometimes three or four) wheels to carry out their work, and as this image posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter by Richmond Cycling Campaign makes clear, you can shift a lot more by bike than many people might imagin





🏆 18. roadcc » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Inside the chaos at Twitter, one year into Elon Musk’s reign at ‘X’Elon Musk has changed Twitter to X – and in the interim, struggled to find a new identity.

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 18. / 70,84 Read more »

Elon Musk loses another one: Sony is disabling Twitter integration on PlayStation consoles next weekAndy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80.

Source: pcgamer - 🏆 18. / 70,84 Read more »

Stroll to the Haslingden Halo named as one of the UK's number one walking spotsThe area has been rated as the best in the country for walking

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 18. / 70,84 Read more »

One-off payment worth £185 hitting thousands of bank accounts – check if you’re getting one...A ONE-off payment worth £185 is set to hit thousands of bank accounts in the coming weeks. Councils across the country are offering to help out Brits who are struggling with money as we approach Ch…

Source: TheSun - 🏆 18. / 70,84 Read more »

Hidden Manchester restaurant with one staff member named one of world's bestThe Whalley Range restaurant is the only spot to be named in one of the best in the UK and the world

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 18. / 70,84 Read more »

Ten Hag orders Man Utd players into ‘one-to-one meetings’ to fix ‘broken dressing room’Ten Hag is taking steps to fix Manchester United's dressing room, and will ask players what problems they have with him and everything else in one-to-one meetings before their clash with Fulham.

Source: F365 - 🏆 18. / 70,84 Read more »