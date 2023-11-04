Hovercraft company offers to rescue stranded sheep on rocky beach

A hovercraft company has offered to rescue Scotland's loneliest sheep which has been stranded on a rocky beach in the northeast for two years. Due to the rocky shore, near Balintore, it was thought that it would not be possible to rescue the sheep using a dinghy or boat. The Scottish SPCA, an animal charity, said it was working to rescue the sheep, but stressed that the operation would be "incredibly complex" due to added difficulties of reaching the location
. Benn Bristow, the chief hovercraft pilot at the British Hovercraft Company, said: "There's quite a few rocks and stuff in the way, that's why boats can't get anywhere near it. "By the look of it the hovercraft will fly straight over the top so we can get someone directly to where the sheep is located. We're used to navigating in difficult terrain and looking in places where people wouldn't normally get to: marshland, etc. "Anywhere a boat can't go and anywhere a person can't walk a hovercraft can go." The company is now seeking funding for its rescue operation. The crew will face a 1,400-mile round trip with ancillary costs. Bristow said that the company had previously been involved in rescue operations searching for people but this would be the team's first animal rescu
United Kingdom Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Daily_Record | Read more »
Source: hellomag | Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »
Source: SunScotNational | Read more »
Source: SunScotNational | Read more »
Source: Daily_Record | Read more »