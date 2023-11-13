Households Ditch Air Fryers for Cheaper and Healthier Alternative

Households are shelving their air fryers in favour of another kitchen appliance that is cheaper to run, and just as healthy. One of the main reasons air fryers became a must-have kitchen gadget is because they require less oil than other cooking methods, and make chips and other potato foods crispy on the outside and fluffy in the middle. They are also meant to be cheaper to run than an oven, and half the cooking time too.
However, shoppers are now falling in love with another appliance that is just as healthy and cost-efficient. Halogen ovens are by no means a new product but they are once again gaining the attention of shoppers. They cost less than some leading air fryers and consume 75% less electricity in comparison to conventional ovens, according to sustainability site Becco. This one on Amazon has racked up over 7,500 reviews and has a pretty long name - it's called 'Daewoo Manual Air Fryer, Healthy Halogen For Baking, Roasting And Grilling, Cook Flavourful Food Without The Oil, 60 Minute Timer, All Round Viewing And Accessories Included, Family Sized, 17 Litres
United Kingdom Headlines
