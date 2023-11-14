House of Lords Committee Discusses Large Language Models and AI Implications

The House of Lords communications and digital committee met today with Rob Sherman, VP of policy and deputy chief privacy officer for Meta, and Owen Larter, the director of global responsible AI public policy at Microsoft, to discuss large language models and some of the wider implications of AI. In a conversation where many words were said and not a lot of actual information conveyed, one particular tidbit caught our attention.

