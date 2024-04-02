House in Co Derry Damaged in Arson Attack

A house in Co Derry was severely damaged in an arson attack on Easter Sunday. The incident occurred in Coleraine at around 8.30pm on March 31. Emergency services responded to the scene and one person was treated for smoke inhalation.

The PSNI is appealing for information and witnesses. The fire is believed to have started in the living room area, causing extensive damage to the house. Fortunately, no one was inside the property at the time and there were no serious injuries reported.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Police investigation launched after 15 vehicles damaged in arson attacksThe PSNI are investigating the two attacks and have appealed for information.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Six cars damaged in overnight arson attack at Belfast commercial premisesDamage was also reported to the fence at the property

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Police given extra powers after shots fired at houseA window of the house was damaged from what police believe to be a bullet

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Derry Girls Creator Lisa McGee's New Show Will Explore Female Friendship In Your 30sIn How To Get To Heaven From Belfast, Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee will be telling a story about another group of women, this time in their 30s.

Source: GlamourMagUK - 🏆 2. / 98 Read more »

Fixture details confirmed for Allianz Football League FinalsDerry, Armagh, Donegal and Down will all be action at Croker over Easter

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Allianz Football League: Derry top Division One as Dublin hammer TyroneDerry will face Dublin in the Division One final after a 2-19 to 1-9 win over Roscommon, who are relegated from the top tier.

Source: BBCNewsNI - 🏆 95. / 52 Read more »