Hotel Chocolat hints at opening new store in Nottinghamshire retail park

A big-name chocolatier could soon bring a new store to a Nottinghamshire retail park after dropping a big hint. Hotel Chocolat is seemingly planning to open a store in coming months at the Victoria Retail Park in Netherfield , Nottinghamshire , adding to its Albert Street , Nottingham branch. A job advert , promoting a sales advisor role, was recently posted and explained the Hertfordshire -based company was looking to open a new store at the retail park later this year.

The chocolatier, which was bought by food industry giant Mars in November 2023, told Nottinghamshire Live it was currently unable to comment. It is not known where on the park Hotel Chocolat is looking to set up, but the only empty units at the moment are the former Argos and old Frankie and Benny's restauran

