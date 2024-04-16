Hot Wheels City Experience Comes to Manchester for the First Time

An interactive event celebrating the legendary miniature toy cars of Hot Wheels is coming to Manchester for the first time. The Hot Wheels City Experience will make its European debut in the city across dates in August and September.

The 6,000 square metre experience will provide fans of all generations with the opportunity to step through a "nostalgic and educational journey". It will consist of 10 exhilirating stations including a design centre, immersive museum, playground, gamer zone and Hot Wheels Lab. The Hot Wheels Lab provides an area for fans to play with the most popular Hot Wheels toys including giant tracks and pre-built racecourses where the “Hot Wheels Challenge Accepted Championships” take place, alongside the opportunity to win some exciting prizes. The event has been created by Live Nation, BeFUN, and Mattel, Inc. and has currently been touring South America.

Hot Wheels Manchester Interactive Event Toy Cars Family-Friendly

