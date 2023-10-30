Hospital worker plotted terror attack at St James's Hospital and RAF Menwith Hill, court told

A staff member plotted a "lone wolf" terror attack against the hospital where he worked and an RAF base after becoming radicalised online, a court has heard.

He planned to detonate the device before attacking patients and staff with knives, Sheffield Crown Court was told.Prosecutors say his attack was only foiled when a patient managed to "talk him down". Opening the prosecution's case on the first day of the trial, Jonathan Sandiford KC told the court: "By January 2023, the prosecution say that the defendant had become a self-radicalised lone wolf terrorist who had made preparations to commit a murderous terrorist attack in Yorkshire."

"The defendant was in possession of a viable improvised explosive device assembled from a pressure cooker and containing 9.9kg of low explosive. He then hoped to detonate the bomb he had made in the crowd before attacking any survivors with knives.The message he sent warning of a bomb went to a staff member who was off-duty and did not see it.He said: "He realised something appeared to be amiss with the defendant and so he began to talk to him, and that simply act, the prosecution say, certainly saved lives. It was as the defendant was later to tell the police officers, the man had succeeded in talking him down. headtopics.com