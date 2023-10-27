Horse Power: Tommy's Oscar can win the Old Roan Chase at Aintree

TOMMY'S OSCAR can win the Jewson Fast Set Finish Old Roan Limited Handicap Chase (GBB Race) (2pm) as racing returns to the home of the Randox Grand National on Sunday afternoon. While on the Flat on Saturday afternoon DIEGO VELAZQUEZ can win the Group One Kameko Futurity Stakes (No Geldings) (2.10pm) at Doncaster if the meeting passes a precautionary inspection at 7.30am on Saturday morning.

Nicholls’ INTHEWATERSIDE can make a winning debut over obstacles in the Jewson Birkenhead, Price Street Maiden Hurdle (GBB Race) (2.35pm). The five-year-old won both his bumpers last season at Exeter and Sandown – the latter was particularly impressive in February. He looks a decent prospect for hurdling and can score ahead of chiefly Jagwar from the Cheshire stable of Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerrioro.

Stable-mate MYLESFROMWICKLOW may start Skelton’s day on Merseyside off with a winner as well in the opener, the Jewson Click And Collect Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (Challenger Stayers’ Hurdle Series Qualifier) (12.50pm). headtopics.com

On the Flat at Doncaster on Saturday Diego Velazquez can give Aidan O’Brien a record-extending 12th victory in the Group One Futurity Stakes and add to Ballydoyle’s stranglehold on next season’s Betfred Derby at Epsom.

The Tim Easterby-trained MANILA SCOUSE – who was fourth behind Vintage Clarets last weekend – can turn the tables on the Richard Fahey four-year-old on revised terms in the William Hill Farewell Flat Handica (3.20pm). headtopics.com

Others who can win on Town Moor are the Fahey-trained MAYWAKE in the Alan Wood Plumbing And Heating Handicap (4.25pm); Mark Rimell’s RED MAIDS in the Scott Dobson Memorial Handicap (Div 1) (4.58pm); and course and distance winner MUNTADAB in the finale, the Scott Dobson Memorial Handicap (Div 2) (5.28pm).

