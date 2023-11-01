Horror stats show Man United are in disarray as fans turn on Erik ten Hag...

From dancing with two of his players after winning the Carabao Cup to a distinct lack of movement from his bench during a resounding defeat - life has come fast at Erik ten Hag.

This was supposed to kickstart a new glory-filled age that's deserted the club since the great Sir Alex Ferguson left a decade ago. There's a sense that there's more faith among Man United fans for Ten Hag to turn it around like his predecessors, although an uncomfortable moment showed two supporters in attendance try to ask Ten Hag what on earth they were seeing as the Red Devils got ripped to shreds.Credit: sky sports

Lost five of ten Premier League matches this season - two more than any previous Premier League season Since Ten Hag took control in the summer of 2022, Man United have spent £411million on transfers - only free-spending Chelsea have spent more during the period. headtopics.com

Asked if Ten Hag can survive this latest setback, Ashton said on commentary for talkSPORT: "I'm not too sure."What was startling was when that second goal went in for Newcastle in that first half the one thing I thought I'd see was the manager step forward into his dugout and into his technical area and to be honest, at the very least, give his players some support.

