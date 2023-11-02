Horoscope today: Thursday, November 2, 2023 star sign predictions

Find out what the stars have in store (Picture: Metro.co.uk) Today’s Sun-Jupiter conjunction is associated with expansion, optimism and abundance. Aries, Jupiter is bringing you small financial opportunities and the sun is shining a light for you to better see what is coming your way. Leo, the same conjunction gives you time for contemplation and the confidence to improve aspects of your life that may have been on the back burner.

Head here for everything you need to know about being a Virgo Libra September 24 to October 23 Something might catch your attention, and you’ll be drawn to it. Even if it’s expensive, you may not be able to resist, Libra. This could be one of those days when you just need to have fun and unwind a little. If you can’t get what you want, then go do something else that makes you happy like buying a coffee for a friend or browsing antique or vintage clothing stores.

