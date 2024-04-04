Horologist Steve Fletcher impresses fans with saxophone skills

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the horologist revealed what he got up to over Easter weekend at home in Witney, Oxfordshire, and impressed fans with an amazing video of him playing the saxophone on stage at a pub. The video sees Steve jamming out in front of a dancing crowd, who were clearly loving his music. Watch the video below.In the caption, Steve penned: "An Easter weekend to remember.

with good friends, then Mel and I decided to blow the cobwebs away with a hike up Pen y Fan in the Brecon Beacons."The expert ended the caption with an exciting announcement about The Repair Shop, writing: "PS. For fans of The Repair Shop, don't forget we are back on screens on Wednesday 10th April, BBC1 and Player!"Fans flooded the comments section with praise for the star, with one person writing: "Is there no end to your talents

Horologist Steve Fletcher Saxophone Pub Easter Weekend The Repair Shop

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



hellomag / 🏆 24. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

21 Best Luxury Easter Eggs 2024 from Fortnum & Mason to HarrodsThe best luxury Easter eggs and most expensive Easter eggs to buy in 2024 including Fortnum and Mason Easter eggs, Harvey Nichols easter eggs, and Hotel Chocolat Easter eggs.

Source: GlamourMagUK - 🏆 2. / 98 Read more »

The Repair Shop Steve Fletcher wows fans with unexpected talent as he shares major series newsThe horologist impressed his social media followers with his musical talent

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Aldi shoppers celebrate return of 'unreal' chocolate Easter treatHave an Easter Sundae on Easter Sunday.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

47 Best Easter Gifts For Adults 2024: Easter Gift IdeasWe've found the best Easter gifts that are as chic and stylish as she is, from Easter hampers to non chocolate Easter gifts and unique Easter gifts, these are the best Easter gift ideas for adults.

Source: GlamourMagUK - 🏆 2. / 98 Read more »

10 of the yummiest easter eggs to send by post to a loved one – or to order for yourselfThese Easter egg delivery services will make someone's day come Easter Sunday...

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Wirral Easter Beer Festival Returns for Easter WeekendA huge beer festival is returning to Wirral over the Easter weekend. Beer lovers have seven different sessions to choose from between Wednesday, March 27 until Sunday, March 31 that cater to those who prefer a quiet pint or "going out out atmosphere". The festival offers a variety of local and continental beers, ciders, and spirits.

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »