Horizon Forbidden West VR Mod Now Available with R.E.A.L. VR Mod Update

It's a little bit hard to work out without knowing the altitude of that dragon... a lengthy trip to the Elder Scrolls Online 10-Year Anniversary Celebration, this week's episode of VR Corner is something of a rush job, I'm afraid. Still, something's better than nothing, right? And this something is pretty cool to be fair, because master modder Luke Ross has just updated his R.E.A.L.

VR mod so that it now works with Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition on PC! The Horizon Forbidden West portion of this mod is still fairly work-in-progress mind, so there are still a fair few creases to iron out in order to make this feel as polished as some of the If you want to get an idea of how the game handles in VR at the moment, then do check out this week's episode of Ian's VR Corner in which I play through the opening hour of the game. Controlling Aloy in third-person VR works really well, despite a bit of camera drift caused by scanning targets, and sneaking through the tall undergrowth towards unwary machines is still pretty immersive. Plus, thanks to the third-person camera, you can also easily inspect Aloy's incredibly detailed character model. Shout out to the thread work on her initial outfit, which is stunning! Keen to try this out for yourself? You can find Luke Ross' R.E.A.L. VR mod for Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition and all the other mods wot he haz gone and dun

Horizon Forbidden West VR Mod R.E.A.L. VR Mod Luke Ross PC Virtual Reality Gaming

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



eurogamer / 🏆 68. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition reviewA solid PC port job with arresting visuals, but as a sequel this adventure struggles to move the series forward.

Source: pcgamer - 🏆 38. / 67 Read more »

Horizon Forbidden West's solid PC debut not enough to beat Zero DawnVictoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Source: eurogamer - 🏆 68. / 61 Read more »

The big Horizon Forbidden West PC tech interview with Nixxes and Guerrilla GamesRay-tracing radical, Turok technophile, Crysis cultist and motion-blur menace. When not doing Digital Foundry things, he can be found strolling through Berlin examining the city for rendering artefacts.

Source: eurogamer - 🏆 68. / 61 Read more »

Games Inbox: Is Horizon Forbidden West worth playing?The Friday letters page signs the praises of Stardew Valley and its new update, as one reader discovers Will Smith’s Undawn.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Horizon Forbidden West: PC Port ImpressionsA preview of the PC port of Horizon Forbidden West, one of the most technologically-advanced games on PlayStation 5, and its adaptation by porting specialists Nixxes. The article discusses the user interface, graphics settings, and the aim for a 'console-like experience' while allowing customization.

Source: eurogamer - 🏆 68. / 61 Read more »

Horizon Forbidden West: hands-on with the eagerly anticipated PC portRay-tracing radical, Turok technophile, Crysis cultist and motion-blur menace. When not doing Digital Foundry things, he can be found strolling through Berlin examining the city for rendering artefacts.

Source: eurogamer - 🏆 68. / 61 Read more »