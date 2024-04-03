Hopper Fares to be Introduced on Greater Manchester Buses if Andy Burnham is Re-elected

Hopper fares will be introducted on Greater Manchester’s buses if Andy Burnham is re-elected, the mayor has promised. Launching his campaign for a third term as Greater Manchester’s top politician at Salford Lads’ Club, Mr Burnham unveiled new transport measures plus ‘three big ideas’. One of those is the introduction of hopper fares, which means passengers can pay for a £2 single and take as many buses as they need to within an hour.

The scheme, already available in London, would be available on Bee Network services from early next year. READ MORE: The best (and worst) GP surgeries in Greater Manchester for getting appointments Mr Burnham also reaffirmed a commitment to expand the Metrolink to Heywood, Middleton, Stockport, and Bolton. That was alongside a repeat of a pledge to bring in eight commuter rail lines to the Bee Network by 2028 on a tap-in and tap-out basi

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

People in Greater Manchester want Andy Burnham to have more powerThe Greater Manchester mayor has been regarded as one of the most well-known politicians in the country

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Rents are soaring in three Greater Manchester boroughs - and it's not ManchesterOur region has seen some of the biggest rent price hikes across the country

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Andy Burnham brings forward plans to include rail services in Bee NetworkAndy Burnham announces that rail services will be part of the Bee Network two years earlier than planned. Passengers will be able to pay with contactless payments and fares will be capped. A trial will begin next year on two routes in Greater Manchester.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Andy Burnham says Rishi Sunak hasn't spoken to him since becoming Prime Minister'I don't think that reflects well on his party'

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Tories select new mayoral candidate who 'always stood against Andy Burnham'It comes after their former candidate Dan Barker quite the party to defect to Reform

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Andy Burnham announces Bee Network rail plans to be brought forwardThe Greater Manchester mayor said eight train line will are set to be part of the local transport network by 2028

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »