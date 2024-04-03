Hopper Fares to be Introduced on Greater Manchester Buses if Andy Burnham is Re-elected

Hopper fares will be introducted on Greater Manchester’s buses if Andy Burnham is re-elected, the mayor has promised. Launching his campaign for a third term as Greater Manchester’s top politician at Salford Lads’ Club, Mr Burnham unveiled new transport measures plus ‘three big ideas’. One of those is the introduction of hopper fares, which means passengers can pay for a £2 single and take as many buses as they need to within an hour.
The scheme, already available in London, would be available on Bee Network services from early next year. READ MORE: The best (and worst) GP surgeries in Greater Manchester for getting appointments Mr Burnham also reaffirmed a commitment to expand the Metrolink to Heywood, Middleton, Stockport, and Bolton. That was alongside a repeat of a pledge to bring in eight commuter rail lines to the Bee Network by 2028 on a tap-in and tap-out basi
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »