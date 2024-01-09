Hopeful Future as Preston's Main Street Reopens

As Preston takes down it's Christmas decorations and welcomes in a new year, there is an air of hope along Friargate. After two years of roadworks and redevelopment, the main street between the Flag Market and the university is open, as the diggers roll on to the next step of the city's masterplan. Gone are the ugly barriers and clouds of dust and in their place is a pretty pedestrianised area, festooned with fairy lights and promise.

Traders in the once bustling street, known for its independent businesses, have endured months of disruption which came on the tail of covid and the Adelphi square regeneration. But as the area opens up, they say they feel optimistic about the future. READ MORE: The pedestrianised area is the latest stage in Lancashire County Council's plan to upgrade the city centre to create a welcoming and modern space to suit modern needs and benefit businesses. The street is a traffic free zone from 11am, allowing many of the eateries to offer outdoor seating, and visitors to saunter between the salons, comic shops, bookstores and florists with eas





