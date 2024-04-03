Honour for Jack Straw's Contribution to Blackburn and Darwen Youth Zone

Rt Hon Jack Straw was honoured for his commitment and contribution to the Blackburn and Darwen Youth Zone at a packed-out event at Blackburn Rovers. Jack Straw held two of the traditional Great Offices of State, as Home Secretary from 1997 to 2001, and Foreign Secretary from 2001 to 2006 under Tony Blair. He has also served as the Chair of Trustees for the Youth Zone since 2015 before stepping down in December 2023, handing the reins over to long-term trustee Wayne Wild.
The event, which took place on March 27, began with a heartfelt tribute to Jack from the Blackburn and Darwen Youth Zone’s Chief Executive, Hannah Allen who acknowledged that in Blackburn, Jack Straw needs no introduction. Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone. She described working with Mr Straw as an amazing opportunity, and that the successful position of the charity is down to the “hard yards” he has put in with the tea
