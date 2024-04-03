Honour for Jack Straw's Contribution to Blackburn and Darwen Youth Zone

Rt Hon Jack Straw was honoured for his commitment and contribution to the Blackburn and Darwen Youth Zone at a packed-out event at Blackburn Rovers. Jack Straw held two of the traditional Great Offices of State, as Home Secretary from 1997 to 2001, and Foreign Secretary from 2001 to 2006 under Tony Blair. He has also served as the Chair of Trustees for the Youth Zone since 2015 before stepping down in December 2023, handing the reins over to long-term trustee Wayne Wild.

The event, which took place on March 27, began with a heartfelt tribute to Jack from the Blackburn and Darwen Youth Zone’s Chief Executive, Hannah Allen who acknowledged that in Blackburn, Jack Straw needs no introduction. Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone. She described working with Mr Straw as an amazing opportunity, and that the successful position of the charity is down to the “hard yards” he has put in with the tea

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



leponline / 🏆 50. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Police issue appeal for Blackburn man over breach of bail conditionsIf you know something, get in touch

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Blackburn care home set to expand as new plans unveiledSarfraz Patel of SP Housing wants to increase the number of residents at Dixon House in Gorse Road, Wensley Fold

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Newcastle United away tickets – Why 9 loyalty points difference Blackburn and Manchester City?Why 9 loyalty points difference Blackburn and Manchester City? - Newcastle United away tickets

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Shoppers are delighted as M&S brings back its viral £45 straw tote for springMarks and Spencer shoppers are thrilled after spotting the return of one of its best-loved viral products – the £45 straw tote bag that looks just like Loewe’s £450 basket bag

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Blackburn and Darwen approves £12.5m budget for major projects on roads'The forthcoming programme will address improvements in our highways assets and supports a number of the council’s corporate priorities'

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

BBC icon Tony Blackburn in tears as he signs off final ever radio showTony Blackburn has been a permanent fixture on the airwaves for BBC Berkshire, Oxford and Solent, but is now hanging up his headphones to concentrate on other projects

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »