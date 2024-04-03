Hong Kong Removes Full Surgery Requirement for Gender Marker Change

Hong Kong no longer requires transgender people to undergo full gender-affirming surgery to change their legal gender markers in their IDs, more than a year after the Chinese enclave’s top court called the requirement unconstitutional.

Under the new rules, Hong Kong residents who have not undergone full sex reassignment surgery who want to have their gender marker on their ID changed still must have completed select surgical treatment to modify their sexual characteristics—removal of the breasts for transgender men, removal of the penis and testes for transgender women—along with medical documentation

