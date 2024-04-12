Honey Boo Boo Threatens to Cut Off Mama June Over Stolen Money

Honey Boo Boo Thompson threatens to cut off Mama June Shannon after she refuses to pay the $35,000 she allegedly stole from her. In an upcoming episode of their family reality show , Honey Boo Boo and her sister Pumpkin confront their mother over the money intended for Honey Boo Boo 's college education . Mama June refuses to pay, calling it a 'waste' of money. Pumpkin accuses Mama June of being unsupportive and losing $500,000 to drugs.

Mama June denies the betrayal and refuses to hand over the money. Honey Boo Boo plans to sue her mother and take her to court. This comes after Mama June admitted to spending Honey Boo Boo's earnings on herself

Honey Boo Boo Mama June Shannon Stolen Money College Education Reality Show Confrontation Unsupportive Drugs Betrayal Lawsuit

