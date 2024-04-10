Homes Evacuated and Area Locked Down in Selkirk as Bomb Squad Investigates Suspicious Package

Homes have been evacuated and an area of a Scots town is locked down by cops as the bomb squad probe a suspicious package . Police in Selkirk were alerted to a unknown item which sparked concerns at around 3.20pm on April 10. The scene at Kirk Wynd has now been cornered off by police and several residents have been evacuated from their houses as a precaution. Cops remain at the scene and the public have been asked to avoid the area.
An eyewitness told the Record: "There are a few ambulances and a lot of police on the scene and they have been for hours. "They have now shut off my street as well which is nearby but we haven't been told we need to leave, unlike a lot of others who have been evacuated." A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Emergency services are in attendance at Kirk Wynd, Selkirk following a report of a suspicious package being found around 3.20pm. "A number of properties have been evacuated as a precaution. There are also closures in place on surrounding roads and the public is asked to avoid the area if possible." A spokesperson for the Scottish Borders Council also added: "Emergency services are in attendance at Kirk Wynd, Selkirk following a report of a suspicious package being found earlier today. "Several properties have been evacuated as a precaution. There are also closures in place on surrounding roads and the public is asked to avoid the area if possible. "A rest centre has been set up at Victoria Hall, Scott Place, Selkir
