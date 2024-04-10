Homes Evacuated and Area Locked Down in Selkirk as Bomb Squad Investigates Suspicious Package

Homes have been evacuated and an area of a Scots town is locked down by cops as the bomb squad probe a suspicious package . Police in Selkirk were alerted to a unknown item which sparked concerns at around 3.20pm on April 10. The scene at Kirk Wynd has now been cornered off by police and several residents have been evacuated from their houses as a precaution. Cops remain at the scene and the public have been asked to avoid the area.

An eyewitness told the Record: "There are a few ambulances and a lot of police on the scene and they have been for hours. "They have now shut off my street as well which is nearby but we haven't been told we need to leave, unlike a lot of others who have been evacuated." A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Emergency services are in attendance at Kirk Wynd, Selkirk following a report of a suspicious package being found around 3.20pm. "A number of properties have been evacuated as a precaution. There are also closures in place on surrounding roads and the public is asked to avoid the area if possible." A spokesperson for the Scottish Borders Council also added: "Emergency services are in attendance at Kirk Wynd, Selkirk following a report of a suspicious package being found earlier today. "Several properties have been evacuated as a precaution. There are also closures in place on surrounding roads and the public is asked to avoid the area if possible. "A rest centre has been set up at Victoria Hall, Scott Place, Selkir

Homes Evacuated Area Locked Down Selkirk Bomb Squad Probe Suspicious Package Police Precaution Residents Eyewitness Ambulances Closure Roads Rest Centre Victoria Hall Scott Place

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Army statement as homes evacuated after device found in streetA loud bang was heard late on Sunday evening

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Homes evacuated and hundreds moved to safety as River Arun burst its banks causing severe floodingThe fire service is asking people who are directly affected by the flooding to get to high ground if possible, unless they are unable to leave their home.

Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »

Glasgow Residents Evacuated from Homes Told to Seek Homeless ServicesResidents living near India Buildings in Glasgow were evacuated from their homes and told to declare themselves homeless and find a hostel to stay in. Glasgow City Council claimed that finding temporary accommodation was not their problem, leaving residents furious and appalled.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Last hostage released in the Netherlands and one man arrested after around 150 homes evacuatedPolice have said there is 'no indication of a terrorist motive.'

Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »

Several people taken hostage in the Netherlands and around 150 homes evacuatedPolice have said there is 'no indication of a terrorist motive' at this point.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Netherlands: Several people held hostage 'in cafe' in town of Ede as scores of homes evacuatedSeveral people are being held hostage in a cafe in the Netherlands, according to local media reports.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »