Homelessness in Glasgow: A Look at the Charities Helping Vulnerable Individuals

The subject of homelessness has dominated headlines in Glasgow in 2023 as the cost of living rises and the city declares a housing emergency. Over the past few months, Glasgow Live has taken an in-depth look at the charities trying to help vulnerable individuals get back on their feet at a time when demand for help is ever-increasing. The Simon Community is one such not-for-profit organisation which has become a go-to for many of the city's rough sleepers.

I recently visited the hub, located on Argyle Street, to find out how they are coping with increasing demand. The hustle and bustle of the centre is extremely noticeable; it is busy from morning to night with people looking for support with a number of different issues. There are addiction, housing, supported accommodation and educational services offered at the city centre bas





