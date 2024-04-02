Homeless Cat with Self-Harming Behavior Seeks New Family

A homeless cat who became so stressed she began self-harming in her previous home is looking for a new family after being taken in a by a Glasgow centre. Tortie Izzy came into the care of the Cats Protection Glasgow Adoption Centre after struggling around other pets at her past home so much she began overgrooming and pulling out her own fur.

Once admitted to the centre in Haggs Road, it was discovered she had ringworm so was placed in isolation to prevent it spreading and to allow her to get tailored treatment over the course of several months. The six-year-old cat has now recovered from ringworm, although she still has sensitive skin so is on a special hypoallergenic diet

