Home Secretary Braverman criticizes Prime Minister Sunak's leadership

In a furious three-page letter to the prime minister, she said he was “lacking in the qualities of leadership that this country needs”. Braverman also accused Sunak of failing to do anything to “rise to the challenge posed by the increasingly vicious antisemitism and extremism” she said has been caused by the recent And in a personal dig, she said Sunak had “no personal mandate” to be prime minister after he lost to Truss in his first leadership bid last year.

Her attack came as the Supreme Court prepares to deliver its verdict on the legality of the government’s Rwanda policy tomorrow morning. Braverman said: “In October of last year you were given an opportunity to lead our countr

