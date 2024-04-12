Home Bargains' Ribbed Glass Mugs Cause Excitement Among Shoppers

Home Bargains is selling ribbed glass mugs for £1.49 in stores and shoppers have gone wild for them. Some have been so impressed they say they 'look so expensive'. The budget retailer took to Instagram to share the 'gorgeous' mugs and the post quickly gained mass attention from fans. Alongside footage of the mug on shelves and being used for coffee, the store wrote: "The most perfect mug for those iced lattes." One follower replied: "Love… look expensive.

" Another called Fiona added: "These r gorgggggg." A third said: "I need these mugs." A fourth penned: "Oh wow. love them!!" Many others tagged their friends to alert them of the 'stunning' bargain buy. One follower tagged a mate and asked them: "Can we go this weekend?" However, some expressed disappointment in struggling to find any to buy in stores. "Need and I can't find!" one fan said. Instagram Earlier this week, Home Bargains fans also went wild for a 'luxurious' £20 lamp. Many even say the bargain home accessory looks almost the same as a £195 version by The White Company. The budget store's Evie Concrete Lamp, on sale for £19.99, is being compared to the high-end brand's Southwold Table Lamp. It could also be easily mistaken for Next's Lydford Table Lamp

