Hollywood star Luke Evans hailed a "gentleman" by Belfast restaurant staff

Hollywood heart throb Luke Evans was hailed a "gentleman" by staff at the Top Blade Steakhouse in Belfast after the Dracula and Beauty and the Beast star stopped by on a night out. The Fast and the Furious 6 and Hobbit star now has a table named after him at the popular Cathedral Quarter restaurant. In a social media post, Top Blade Steakhouse said Luke Evans was an "absolute pleasure" to look after and a "gentleman".

They've now given table 11 the name 'Table Luke' after the Welsh actor - and the darts sensation Luke Littler who stopped in for a bite to eat at the same restaurant just days ago. The 17-year-old stopped in to get a taste of Belfast at Top Blade ahead of his appearance at the SSE Arena on Thursday night. And the visit of another famous Luke to the popular steakhouse has now inspired a name change for one of their tables. "Table 11 in the restaurant has now been renamed.

