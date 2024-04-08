Hollyoaks Star Stephanie Waring 'Heartbroken' After Being Axed from Soap

Hollyoaks star Stephanie Waring has been axed from the soap after 28 years, leaving her 'heartbroken'. Waring, known for her role as Cindy Cunningham , revealed that she is one of the actors being cut from the show.

She first took over the role in 1996 and has returned to the serial on a regular basis. Waring has also appeared in other TV shows and competed in Dancing on Ice.

Stephanie Waring Hollyoaks Soap Axed Heartbroken Cindy Cunningham

