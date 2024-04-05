Holly Willoughby Rumored to Replace Paul O'Grady in Blind Date Revival

Holly Willoughby could be set to replace Paul O'Grady in a revival of the classic dating show , Blind Date . The show's comeback has been hinted at by Hungry Bear Media boss and Holly's husband Dan Baldwin . Dan recently found success with the revival of Gladiators and it seems he's keen for another nostalgic return. Speaking on BBC Radio 4 on Thursday 4th April, Dan revealed that producers are "always coming up with new ways of bringing back a show".
"There is nothing wrong with that because those shows were great for a reason. As well as coming up with new ideas, we’ve always got one eye on what could come back and what could be a hit like Gladiators is. "Another one that you’d like to see back, Blind Date, are we ready for that? What a Saturday night that wa
