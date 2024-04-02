Head Topics

Holly Willoughby hints at a fresh start and global takeover

Entertainment News

Holly Willoughby ends her deal with Marks and Spencer, signaling a departure from her 'good girl' image. She plans to become a respected lifestyle guru and businesswoman, similar to Victoria Beckham.

Holly Willoughby, Fresh Start, Global Takeover, Lifestyle Guru, Businesswoman, Victoria Beckham

Holly Willoughby, the former golden girl of daytime TV, has ended her five-year deal with Marks and Spencer, hinting at a fresh start and a departure from her 'good girl' image. She has recently signed with a PR company responsible for Brand Beckham, indicating her plans for a global takeover. Holly aims to work on herself and her brand, transitioning into a respected lifestyle guru and businesswoman like Victoria Beckham.

This is her opportunity to leave behind her past and prove herself as a strong individual

