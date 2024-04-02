Holly Willoughby hints at a fresh start and global takeover

Holly Willoughby, the former golden girl of daytime TV, has ended her five-year deal with Marks and Spencer, hinting at a fresh start and a departure from her 'good girl' image. She has recently signed with a PR company responsible for Brand Beckham, indicating her plans for a global takeover. Holly aims to work on herself and her brand, transitioning into a respected lifestyle guru and businesswoman like Victoria Beckham.

This is her opportunity to leave behind her past and prove herself as a strong individual

