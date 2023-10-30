Holland & Barrett unveils wellness Christmas gift bags

Holland & Barrett has unveiled its brand-new wellness Christmas gift bags, with prices starting from just £16.50. Customers can now get their hands on these curated bags, filled with favourite brands – from Westlab and TRIP to Tisserand and NOMO.

. H&B’s The Gift of Self Care costs £25 (worth £32.86 - saving 24%) features the best beauty routine essentials, including Miaroma’s Essential Oil, Sea Magik Salted Magnesium Spa Flakes and Holland & Barrett Hair Vitamins, as well as foodie bits like Twinings Superblends Glow Tea, H&B Glow Trail Mix with Benefits and H&B Glow Chocolate with Benefits.

H&B’s The Gift of Sleep features The Calm Society Sleep Candle, Tisserand Sleep Better Pillow Mist, Westlab Sleep Bathing Salts, as well as H&B Expert Sleep Unwind Ashwagandha Drink and sweet treats such as Twinings Superblends Sleep Tea and H&B Calm Chocolate with Benefits. headtopics.com

H&B’s The Gift of CBD includes TRIP CBD Oil, CBD Muscle Balm, CBD Hemp Tea, and Westlab Bath Salts, all for £25 (worth £69.39 - saving 64%). H&B’s The Gift of Christmas Treats is full of sweet treats – from Love Raw Nutty Choc Balls and NOMO to Wizards Chocolate to Pip & Nut treats and Nakd bars.

Holland & Barrett is also offering a ‘Create Your Own’ service in-store, where customers can select as many products of their choosing across the entire range - packaged in a drawstring bag, complete with tissue paper and a gift tag ready for gifting to loved ones on Christmas morning. headtopics.com

Holland & Barrett’s The Gift of Self Care, Christmas Treats, Sleep and CBD are available from 23rd October in-store and online nationwide. For more information visit: https://www.hollandandbarrett.com/shop/christmas/

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: BelfastLive »

Holland & Barrett Introduces Festive Self-Care Gift SetsHolland & Barrett offers beautifully curated gift bags filled with favorite brands, including Westlab, TRIP, Tisserand, and NOMO. Customers can save up to 64% on these plant-based and wellness products. The Gift of Self Care includes beauty essentials and foodie treats, while The Gift of Sleep provides relaxation and sleep support. Both bundles are priced at £25, offering savings of up to 26%. Read more ⮕

Holland & Barrett Introduces Festive Self-Care Gift BagsHolland & Barrett is offering beautifully curated gift bags filled with plant-based and wellness products at discounted prices. The bags include beauty essentials, food items, and relaxation products, catering to different self-care needs. Customers can save up to 64% compared to purchasing products separately. Read more ⮕

Early Christmas Treats at Manchester Christmas MarketsGet into the festive spirit at Manchester Christmas Markets with a range of delicious food and drinks, including Dutch pancakes, gourmet sausages, mulled wine, and festive cocktails. The stalls at Cathedral Gardens are open daily from 10am to 9pm, offering a variety of hot drinks, sweet treats, and dinners. Don't miss out on this early Christmas treat! Read more ⮕

Barrett's Powerful Kick Puts South Africa on the Back FootAs Smith's international career ends, Barrett's impressive kick finds touch deep in South Africa's half, putting them under pressure. Read more ⮕

Ninja air fryer reduced to under £80 on Amazon as shoppers brand it 'best ever'Air fryers continue to be a popular choice of appliance, with Ninja devices a great option for many. Read more ⮕

Sainsbury's shoppers advised to act now for free cashMartin Lewis' Money Saving Expert has warned Sainsbury's shoppers to act now to get up to £25 in free cash for Christmas. Sainsbury's Christmas Club Card pays a pays a flat £2.50 bonus for every £50 saved. Most supermarkets pay out the bonus based on the total amount you've saved by a specific day or month. But the money pros advised shoppers to put cash in just before so they will add a small percentage on top – around 3 to 6 per cent. Some supermarkets only allow stamps to be redeemed at set points in the year, while others will let you spend at any time. Read more ⮕