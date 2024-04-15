Holidaymakers face travel chaos at Edinburgh Airport amid allegations of bullying

Holidaymakers at Scotland’s busiest airport are facing travel chaos this summer, as workers prepare to walk out amid allegations of “horrendous” bullying.

The company came under fire last summer amid scores of complaints about lost or delayed luggage. And it has now been served with a “final notice” by the airport with bosses told to improve performance. Staff also claim they get “tickets” for going to the toilet, taking prescribed medication or even if public transport delays cause them to be late.

“In February, after helping others to put in complaints, I was pulled aside and told I was being ­investigated. I got a letter after telling me I was suspended. She said: “I’ve been abused, called names, sworn at and screamed at, it’s constant. It’s a daily occurrence. I was pulled up about taking leave after a miscarriage.”

Edinburgh Airport Travel Chaos Strike Bullying Flight Delays GMB Union Swissport Bosses

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Holidaymakers warned over 'dangerous' airport and train Wi-FiAn expert has shared a warning to all holidaymakers to be extra cautious when doing one simple thing... connecting to public Wi-Fi

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Brits face Easter getaway hell at Faro airport with holidaymakers stuck in 'three-hour queues' amid...The sunny and dry spells that many enjoyed yesterday are expected to turn cloudy with patches of rain for most of England and Wales today, with 15mm of rain set to fall tomorrow, the Met Office said.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Brits face Easter getaway hell at Faro airport with holidaymakers stuck in 'three-hour queues' amid...The sunny and dry spells that many enjoyed yesterday are expected to turn cloudy with patches of rain for most of England and Wales today, with 15mm of rain set to fall tomorrow, the Met Office said.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Brits face Easter getaway hell at Faro airport with holidaymakers stuck in 'three-hour queues' amid...The sunny and dry spells that many enjoyed yesterday are expected to turn cloudy with patches of rain for most of England and Wales today, with 15mm of rain set to fall tomorrow, the Met Office said.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Brits face Easter getaway hell at Faro airport with holidaymakers stuck in 'three-hour queues' amid...The sunny and dry spells that many enjoyed yesterday are expected to turn cloudy with patches of rain for most of England and Wales today, with 15mm of rain set to fall tomorrow, the Met Office said.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Fresh warning issued to holidaymakers over airport hand luggage liquid rulesABTA has urged passengers to follow the rules to avoid 'delays and difficulties'

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »