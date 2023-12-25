Holiday-themed Xbox Achievements to Unlock

You may think it's a time to relax and put achievement hunting to one side, but you, my dear friend, are wrong. Some fiendish developers have snuck Xbox achievements into their games that can only be unlocked over the holidays! To help you get a handle on what you need to unlock and when we've listed all the date-specific Xbox achievements that can be popped over the festive period.

While some can be unlocked on December 24, most will require you to jump into a game from December 25 to January 1. For some of these, you can also just change the date on your console or PC to unlock them at any point throughout the year, but remember, Santa sees all, including your achievement unlock timestamps... The Swindle — December 24 https://www.trueachievements.com/customimages/144575.jpg The first port of call on our tour of festive date-specific achievements is the You're a mean one achievement in The Swindle. This can only be unlocked on Christmas Eve (December 24) and requires you to clear a house in the slums of all of its loot, which isn't very festive at al





TrueAchievement » / 🏆 31. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

27 New Xbox Games Coming Next WeekAnother 27 new Xbox games are coming to the platform next week across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. This includes notable releases such as new Game Pass addition While the Iron's Hot on December 5, the massive Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on December 7, and new PC Game Pass title Against the Storm on December 8. December is also a pretty big month for Xbox Game Pass.

Source: TrueAchievement - 🏆 31. / 68 Read more »

Top 40 Xbox Gameplay Chart for the Week Ending December 3, 2023The top five games remain the same as last week in the Xbox Gameplay Chart, with Destiny 2 jumping up to ninth place. Starfield falls out of the top ten, while Remnant 2 and Lies of P make a comeback. Red Dead Redemption 2 and Dead by Daylight hold their positions, and SteamWorld Build makes its first appearance.

Source: TrueAchievement - 🏆 31. / 68 Read more »

Top 40 Xbox Gameplay Chart for November 26, 2023The top five remains undisturbed this week, with Fortnite still secure in first place. EA Sports FC 24 has managed to move up from eighth to sixth, but Starfield has fallen three places and is just hanging on in the top ten at ninth. Party Animals has seen a huge jump, moving up 17 places to 16th. Ark: Survival Ascended has made its debut at 23rd. Cyberpunk 2077 and Black Ops 2 have also moved up the chart. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has fallen to 33rd.

Source: TrueAchievement - 🏆 31. / 68 Read more »

19 New Xbox Games Launching Next WeekA total of 19 new Xbox games will be released next week, including Tin Hearts and Far Cry 6. While the notable releases may be limited, there are still plenty of interesting games coming to the platform. Check out the breakdown of upcoming Xbox games and let us know which ones you're excited about!

Source: TrueAchievement - 🏆 31. / 68 Read more »

Best Xbox Indie Games: Creative and Innovative ChoicesDiscover the best indie games on Xbox that offer creative and innovative experiences. Explore a list of top indie games and find out which ones are available on Game Pass.

Source: TrueAchievement - 🏆 31. / 68 Read more »

The Best Choice for an All-in-One Xbox and Entertainment Hub SetupLearn why the LG OLED evo C3 and G3 Smart TVs are the best choice for a top-notch all-in-one setup that includes gaming, movies, and music.

Source: TrueAchievement - 🏆 31. / 68 Read more »