Holiday park in Staffordshire refused over fears for environment

Some residents worry the holiday park will be larger than the two neighbouring villages put togetherPlans for a 250 lodge-holiday park have been refused over environmental concerns.

Laver Leisure applied to build lodges, a water sports centre, footpaths and a cafe in the Staffordshire Moorlands. One councillor said the plans failed to protect the area's biodiversity and would cause problems on the narrow roads near the Whiston site.Cllr Paul Roberts added its position, on the former Moneystone Quarry near the A52, would increase traffic problems in the area, which was already congested due to vehicles travelling to Alton Towers.

Jon Suckley, speaking on behalf of the applicant, said: "The principle of a high quality leisure development for up to 250 lodges at the site was established in the 2016 outline permission. "Site access was considered at the outline stage and no objections were raised by the local highways authority." headtopics.com

Some residents also objected saying the park would be larger than the combined size of its two neighbouring villages, Whiston and Oakamoor. Laver Leisure has over 1,800 holiday homes across the county and estimated the site would generate around £1 million per year,It's not known whether the company will modify plans or lodge an appeal against the refusal.

