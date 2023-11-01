Hojlund sends four-word apology message to Man United fans

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has apologised for the Reds' performance in their dismal Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle United.

The Reds were swept aside 3-0 by the Magpies at Old Trafford on Wednesday night. Miguel Almiron and Lewis Hall were on target in the first half before Joe Willock wrapped up the victory after the break.

United threatened for the opening 15 minutes of the second half but were largely second-best as they suffered a second straight 3-0 home loss having been beaten by Manchester City at the weekend. The latest loss means it is eight defeats in all competitions for United this season.ALSO READ: Neville singles out three players as he blasts Man United first-half disaster vs Newcastle headtopics.com

And Hojlund, who only came on in the final quarter as a replacement for Anthony Martial, took to social media to offer his apology to the United supporters. Writing on Instagram, the Denmark international simply wrote: "Sorry for today everyone," accompanied by a picture of him applauding the home supporters after the final whistle.

Hojlund has been a bright spot for United in a difficult start to the campaign having scored three goals since his arrival, although all have come in the Champions League, with the striker yet to get off the mark domestically. headtopics.com

United next visit Fulham in the Premier League for a lunchtime kick-off on Saturday. It is the start of a big week with FC Copenhagen away in the Champions League next week before a top-flight home clash with Luton Town. Ten Hag and United will be hoping for three positive results to try and get their season back on track.

