Hoda Kotb reunites with ex Joel Schiffman for the sake of their daughters

a doting mom to Haley Joy, six, and Hope Catherine, four, and for their Halloween night, they enjoyed a family reunionHaley and Hope were joined by Joel Schiffman, Hoda's ex-fiancé and co-parent to their two adoptive daughtersIn fact, their costumes proved that they had just about perfected co-parenting, as both wore matching bright rainbow ponchos over their clothes.

A third also added: "The girls look so cute! Love seeing Joel too! Happy Halloween!" and a fourth commented: "It's Joel! Good to see him."Despite announcing in early 2022 that they were calling it quits on their relationship after eight years together, they've remained close as co-parents.

"My kids haven't seen this yet," Hoda revealed. "I think they'll get scared. They get scared when I'm someone else." Jenna Bush Hager reveals her son's unexpected reaction to her Halloween transformation with Today co-stars headtopics.com

The two co-hosts even performed a rendition of the former couple's signature song, the 1965 track "I Got You Babe."January Jones shares rare glimpse of son Xander with her appearance transformation

