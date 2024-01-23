HMS Ambuscade to Return to Scotland as Floating Museum

HMS Ambuscade, built in Glasgow in 1975, is set to return to Scotland as a floating museum. The ship, now named PNS Tariq, was used for rescue operations during the Indian Ocean tsunami in 2005. Glaswegian businessman David O'Neill signed a deal with the Pakistan Navy to bring the ship back to Greenock. He aims to pay tribute to the Clyde shipbuilding industry and provide a cultural landmark for the Pakistani community in Scotland.





