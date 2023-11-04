HMRC warns about scams as it sends texts for cost of living payment

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has issued a warning as it sends out texts to people still waiting for the £300 cost of living payment. People eligible for the payment, who receive tax credits and no other DWP benefits, are due to get the payment from a week today, November 10. People on means-tested benefits, such as Universal Credit, were the first to get their payments as the DWP started sending the money out from October 31. So far, more than 6 million people have been paid

. Today, HMRC confirmed that it is sending out text messages to people on tax credits about the payment, but warned that any messages containing links or asking for personal information are likely to be scams

